Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sterling Medium and Long-Dated Corporate Bond Fund is to achieve a long-term total return. The policy of the Sterling Medium and Long-Dated Corporate Bond Fund is to invest principally in investment grade Sterling denominated corporate bonds, predominately those with a maturity of more than 5 years. In addition, the Fund may invest in, non-Sterling investment grade bonds, sub-investment grade bonds, convertible bonds and preference shares, of any maturity.