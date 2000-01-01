Threadneedle Stlg MLD Corp Bd InsGrsInc£

  • Yield History2.35%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.07
  • 3 Year alpha0.03
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts 5+ TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.47%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD8GM715

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sterling Medium and Long-Dated Corporate Bond Fund is to achieve a long-term total return. The policy of the Sterling Medium and Long-Dated Corporate Bond Fund is to invest principally in investment grade Sterling denominated corporate bonds, predominately those with a maturity of more than 5 years. In addition, the Fund may invest in, non-Sterling investment grade bonds, sub-investment grade bonds, convertible bonds and preference shares, of any maturity.

