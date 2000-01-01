Threadneedle Stlg SD Corp Bd Ins Inc £

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.33
  • 3 Year alpha0.68
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts 1-5 TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.46%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD8GMB57

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with the prospect of some capital growth ov er the long term. It looks to outperform the iBoxx GBP Non-Gilts 1-5 Years Index ov er rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least tw o-thirds of its assets in inv estment grade corporate bonds with an effective maturity of 5 years or less. The Fund may also invest in other bonds (including below investment grade corporate bonds, and government bonds) when considered appropriate to achiev e its investment objective.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .