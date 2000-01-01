Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve total return principally by way of income; income will be paid monthly. The ACD’s investment policy is to primarily invest the assets of the Fund directly or indirectly in UK and European debt securities. The ACD’s strategic investment approach allocates the Fund’s investments between corporate investment grade and non-investment grade, sovereign and supranational debt. The ACD may invest up to one third of the assets of the Fund in money market instruments, cash or near cash and other securities (other than equities) including non-UK and non- European debt. The ACD may invest in derivatives and forward transactions. The ACD may take long and short positions through derivatives. Where securities are non-Sterling denominated it is intended that they will typically be hedged back into Sterling.