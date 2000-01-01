Threadneedle UK Abs Alpha Z Inc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.23
  • 3 Year alpha-1.23
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BRTM3N97

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the UK Absolute Alpha Fund is to achieve an absolute return, irrespective of market conditions, over the long term and a positive return over a 12 month period. There is a risk to capital, and there is no guarantee that such a return will be achieved within 12 months, or any other timescale.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .