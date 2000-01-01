Threadneedle UK Eq Inc Ins Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History4.02%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha0.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.06%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001448785
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income combined with prospects for capital growth over the long term. It looks to provide an income yield higher than the FTSE All-Share Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 90% of its assets in the shares of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange; predominantly companies domiciled in the UK, or which have significant UK business operations.