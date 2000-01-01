Threadneedle UK Equity Alpha Inc Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha-0.98
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B88P6D76

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the UK Equity Alpha Income Fund is to achieve a reasonable and growing income with the prospects of capital growth from a concentrated portfolio of UK equities.

