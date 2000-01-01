Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It currently looks to outperform the FTSE All Share Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 90% of its assets in shares of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange; predominately companies domiciled in the UK, or which have significant UK business operations. The Fund selects companies that are considered to provide good opportunities for share price growth, from any industry or economic sector, and whilst there is no restriction on size, investment tends to focus on the larger companies included in the FTSE All Share Index.