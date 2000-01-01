Threadneedle UK Extnd Alpha Ins Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha0.74
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0033027474

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the UK Extended Alpha Fund is to achieve above average capital growth from a concentrated portfolio of UK equities. The ACD’s investment policy is to actively manage an exposure primarily to a concentrated portfolio of UK equities, i.e. equities of companies domiciled in the UK, or which have significant UK operations, by investing directly or indirectly in such securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .