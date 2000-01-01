Threadneedle UK Fixed Interest InsGrsInc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.87%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-0.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.36%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD8GMG03
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income with the prospect of some capital growth ov er the long term. It looks to outperform the FTSE Actuaries UK Conv entional Gilts All Stocks Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and will invest at least 80% of its assets in UK gov ernment bonds (gilts).