Threadneedle UK Fixed Interest Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.82%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.28
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.39%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD8GML55
Investment Strategy
The objective of the UK Fixed Interest Fund is to achieve a long-term total return and to maximise this return whilst moderating the risk of investment at any particular point in the economic and business cycle. The policy of the UK Fixed Interest Fund is to invest principally in UK government bonds (gilts), and other Sterling denominated fixed interest securities. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and hold securities of any duration.