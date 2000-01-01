Threadneedle UK Growth & Inc Z Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha0.8
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8848T44

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth with a reasonable and growing income. The investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in larger capitalised UK companies, but including, when deemed appropriate small and medium-sized companies, predominantly from the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .