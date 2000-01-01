Investment Strategy

The objective of the UK Index Linked Fund is to achieve a long-term total return and to maximise this return whilst moderating the risk of investment at any particular point in the economic and business cycle. The policy of the UK Index Linked Fund is to invest principally in UK index linked gilts and other Sterling denominated index linked securities. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and hold securities of any duration.