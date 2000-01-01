Threadneedle UK Mid 250 Ins Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.28%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-0.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.65%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033547711
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the UK Mid 250 Fund is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of UK ‘mid cap’ equities. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in a selection of medium sized companies which are constituents of the FTSE 250 (ex Investment Trusts) Index.