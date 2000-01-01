Threadneedle UK Mid 250 Z Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-0.06
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8BX5X11

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the UK Mid 250 Fund is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of UK ‘mid cap’ equities. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in a selection of medium sized companies which are constituents of the FTSE 250 (ex Investment Trusts) Index.

