Threadneedle UK Monthly Inc Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.85%
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha-2.29
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BV4509
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve an above average income combined with sound prospects for capital growth. Income will be paid monthly. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in UK equities. It may, however, invest in other securities such as convertibles and gilts.