Threadneedle UK Prpty Authrsd Invmt INI

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-6.42
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI UK Monthly Property TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BQ1YHW31

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to obtain a total return based on income and capital appreciation predominantly through investment in certain kinds of real estate, propertyrelated securities, government and public securities and units in collective investment schemes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .