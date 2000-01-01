Threadneedle UK Select L Grs Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.63%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDZYJQ66

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve above average capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the FTSE All-Share Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 90% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange; predominantly companies domiciled in the UK, or which have significant UK business operations.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .