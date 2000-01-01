Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in the equities of smaller companies that are domiciled in the UK or have significant UK operations. If the ACD considers it desirable it may further invest up to one third of the total assets of the Fund in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities). For liquidity purposes it may invest in cash and near cash.