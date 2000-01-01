Threadneedle UK Social Bd Z Acc£

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.22
  • 3 Year alpha1.47
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML 1-10Y Sterling NonGilt TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.45%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF233790

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a total return (by way of income and capital appreciation) through investments that are deemed to be supporting and funding socially beneficial activities and development, primarily in the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .