Threadneedle UK Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha-0.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B84PM559
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund principally in equities of companies domiciled in the UK or which have significant UK operations. If the ACD considers it desirable, it may further invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities).