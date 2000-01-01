Tideway High Income Real Ret A GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK Consumer Price + 3%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.02%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupTideway
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYWZXV22

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate net income equivalent to UK Consumer Price Index plus 3% p.a. on a rolling basis.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .