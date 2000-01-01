Tideway High Income Real Ret A GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.79%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK Consumer Price + 3%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupTideway
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BYWZXV22
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate net income equivalent to UK Consumer Price Index plus 3% p.a. on a rolling basis.