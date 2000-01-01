TIME Freehold Inc Authorised B Net Acc

  • Yield History3.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe10.00
  • 3 Year alpha8.54
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK RPI (with track record)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.70%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupAlpha
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9LVKM66

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to manage investor capital to provide a secure and stable investment primarily through acquiring freehold ground rents which offer a consistent income stream and capital growth prospects.

