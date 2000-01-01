TIME Freehold Inc Authrd Fdr I Net Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe10.44
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK RPI (with track record)
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.69%
  • IA SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupAlpha
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B94RFB51

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of FIAF is to manage investor capital to provide a secure and stable investment primarily through acquiring freehold ground rents which offer a consistent income stream and capital growth prospects.

Latest news

