TIME Freehold Inc Authrd Fdr J Net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.40%
- 3 Year sharpe4.71
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkUK RPI (with track record)
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.69%
- IA SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupAlpha
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B94RFF99
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of FIAF is to manage investor capital to provide a secure and stable investment primarily through acquiring freehold ground rents which offer a consistent income stream and capital growth prospects.