Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve returns, net of fees, in excess of the MSCI World Equity Index on a three-year rolling basis. The Fund will have a long term, low turnover portfolio, investing predominantly in a concentrated portfolio of equities of global leading companies. The Fund may also invest in fixed income investments and other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash investments. Exposure to these asset classes may be gained through direct investment or indirectly through collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds and investment trusts.