TM Cerno Pacific B Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.10
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.03%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Including Japan
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDCJB138

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to produce capital growth over the long term. This is a geographically specific fund, which invests primarily across the Pacific Rim but also in the wider emerging markets, with a focus on companies that are judged to be innovators or are beneficiaries of innovation through their products, services or business models. The Fund will invest at least 60% of scheme property, directly or indirectly, in equities. The Fund may also invest in fixed income, eligible alternatives and other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .