Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to produce capital growth over the long term. This is a geographically specific fund, which invests primarily across the Pacific Rim but also in the wider emerging markets, with a focus on companies that are judged to be innovators or are beneficiaries of innovation through their products, services or business models. The Fund will invest at least 60% of scheme property, directly or indirectly, in equities. The Fund may also invest in fixed income, eligible alternatives and other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.