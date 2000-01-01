TM Cerno Pacific B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.11
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.03%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Including Japan
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDCJB021
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to produce capital growth over the long term. This is a geographically specific fund, which invests primarily across the Pacific Rim but also in the wider emerging markets, with a focus on companies that are judged to be innovators or are beneficiaries of innovation through their products, services or business models. The Fund will invest at least 60% of scheme property, directly or indirectly, in equities. The Fund may also invest in fixed income, eligible alternatives and other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.