TM Cerno Select C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.86%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-0.83
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BCZXTN36
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long term total return. The Fund will invest globally in multiple asset classes, predominantly through collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds, and investment trusts. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash investments and derivatives. Derivatives may be used for both investment purposes and Efficient Portfolio Management.