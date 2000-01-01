TM CRUX European I GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-2.36
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Europe (ex UK) Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYQJX435

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equities of European companies.

