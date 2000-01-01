TM CRUX European Special Sit I Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.44%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-1.87
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Europe (ex UK) Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BTJRPZ43
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by investing in European (excluding the UK) equities of companies in special situations. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.