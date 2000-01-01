TM CRUX UK Opportunities FUND A INC

  • Yield History3.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.32
  • 3 Year alpha-3.1
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BXRTNZ62

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will seek to achieve returns that are 2% p.a. in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index over a rolling three year period, though there is no guarantee that it will do so.

