Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth, which should be viewed as 5 years or longer. The Fund aims to achieve the investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its scheme property in shares listed on UK securities markets in companies that are incorporated or domiciled in the UK. These companies may or may not be headquartered in the UK and may or may not have a significant part of their business activities in the UK.