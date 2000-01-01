TM Fulcrum Divers Cor Abs Ret C GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.07
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupThesis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRTNY847
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term absolute returns in all market conditions over rolling five year periods, with lower volatility than equity markets and returns in excess of inflation. Potential investors should be aware that there is no guarantee that any particular rate of return will be achieved over these five year periods or over any other time period and your capital is at risk. The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term absolute returns in all market conditions over rolling five year periods, with lower volatility than equity markets and returns in excess of inflation. Potential investors should be aware that there is no guarantee that any particular rate of return will be achieved over these five year periods or over any other time period and your capital is at risk.