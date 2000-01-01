Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to aim to achieve long-term absolute returns of inflation + 3% to 5% in all market conditions over rolling five year annualised periods, with lower volatility than equity markets. The Fund aims to achieve a positive return on a rolling three year basis. In seeking to achieve its investment goal, the Fund will hold a diversified portfolio, typically consisting of equities, fixed income, commodity related instruments and cash. Investments may be made through collective investment schemes (including absolute return funds, index funds such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and actively managed funds). Indirect exposure to commodities may be sought through investment in transferable securities, eligible index derivatives and collective investment schemes. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes and for efficient portfolio management.