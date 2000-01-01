Investment Strategy

The Fund invests in private rented sector housing across the mainland UK regions and aims to capture UK house price growth plus provide an element of income return. The property investment manager, Hearthstone Asset Management, uses quantitative asset allocation methods and qualitative regional stock selection to build a portfolio of assets reflecting the distribution of UK mainland housing stock. These properties are let under assured short hold tenancy agreements (AST's) and corporate lets. Investment returns comprise capital growth and rental income.