TM New Court A 2014 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha1.72
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks PR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.27%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK0S4Q74
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to preserve and grow the real value of the fund over the longer term through a diversified approach. The fund may utilise a range of asset classes in order to achieve its objective. These may include equities, cash deposits, bonds, warrants, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, funds (regulated and unregulated), transferable securities and may include exposure to currencies, commodities and property.