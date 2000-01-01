TM New Court Equity Growth F Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha1.58
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.84%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDGP1515
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth through a world-wide portfolio of, predominately, equities in any economic sector. The fund may utilise a range of asset classes in order to achieve its objective. These may include equities, cash, deposits, bonds, warrants, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, funds (regulated and unregulated), transferable securities and may include exposure to currencies, commodities and property.