Fund Info

  • Yield History0.29%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha2.2
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks PR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.77%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDGP1739

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to preserve and grow the real value of the fund over the longer term through a diversified approach. The fund may utilise a range of asset classes in order to achieve its objective. These may include equities, cash deposits, bonds, warrants, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, funds (regulated and unregulated), transferable securities and may include exposure to currencies, commodities and property.

