Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

TM Redwheel Glbl Eq Inc R Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

TM Redwheel Glbl Eq Inc R Inc

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global Equity Income

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Thesis

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BMBQN677

Benchmark

MSCI World Equity NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of income, net of fees, and long term (over five years) capital growth by investing primarily (over 70%) in a concentrated portfolio of global companies. The Fund will primarily (over 70%) invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are listed on a global stock market. The Fund typically holds investments in 30-50 companies.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News