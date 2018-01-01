TM Redwheel Glbl Eq Inc R Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

TM Redwheel Glbl Eq Inc R Inc
Fund
Global Equity Income
Fund Info
income
Thesis
United Kingdom
GB00BMBQN677
MSCI World Equity NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of income, net of fees, and long term (over five years) capital growth by investing primarily (over 70%) in a concentrated portfolio of global companies. The Fund will primarily (over 70%) invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are listed on a global stock market. The Fund typically holds investments in 30-50 companies.
