TM Redwheel UK Eq Inc R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a dividend yield in excess of the FTSE All Share Index, whilst providing long term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equities issued by UK companies and equity related securities received through corporate action such as preference shares and rights. These are companies that are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the UK. The Fund typically holds investments in 25-45 companies.