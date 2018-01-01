Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

TM Redwheel UK Eq Inc R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK Equity Income

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Tutman

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BG341295

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a dividend yield in excess of the FTSE All Share Index, whilst providing long term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equities issued by UK companies and equity related securities received through corporate action such as preference shares and rights. These are companies that are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the UK. The Fund typically holds investments in 25-45 companies.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
9 April

Key takeaways from the fund winners and losers in first quarter

By Faith Glasgow