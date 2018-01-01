TM Redwheel UK Eq Inc R Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
UK Equity Income
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Tutman
United Kingdom
GB00BG342939
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a dividend yield in excess of the FTSE All Share Index, whilst providing long term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equities issued by UK companies and equity related securities received through corporate action such as preference shares and rights. These are companies that are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the UK. The Fund typically holds investments in 25-45 companies.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News