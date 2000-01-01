TM RWC UK Equity Income R Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupRWC
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BG341295

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a dividend yield in excess of the FTSE All Share Index, whilst providing long term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equities issued by UK companies and equity related securities received through corporate action such as preference shares and rights. These are companies that are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the UK. The Fund typically holds investments in 25-45 companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .