TM Stonehage Fleming Global Eqs B Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-3.1
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.76%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0003421228

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth and an element of income. To achieve the objective, the Fund’s assets will be invested predominantly in UK and international regulated equity funds. There may be some use of derivatives for hedging or EPM purposes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .