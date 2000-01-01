TM Stonehage Fleming Global Eqs B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.27%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-3.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.76%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0003421228
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth and an element of income. To achieve the objective, the Fund’s assets will be invested predominantly in UK and international regulated equity funds. There may be some use of derivatives for hedging or EPM purposes.