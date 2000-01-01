TM Stonehg Flm Opps C Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.83%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.13
  • 3 Year alpha1.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupThesis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9F9Z985

Investment Strategy

Longterm capital growth. Potentially lower rewards Potentially higher rewards Lower risk Higher risk 123456 7

