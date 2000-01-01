Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve positive real returns with lower volatility than the FTSE All-Share Index. The Fund will seek to achieve returns that are 2% p.a. in excess of the UK RPIX, though there is no guarantee that it will do so. Investors should note that capital is at risk, and, while the Fund aims to achieve positive returns over each year, there is no guarantee that it will do so over that, or any, time period.