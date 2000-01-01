TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies I Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.07%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDTM8C53
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to provide long term (in excess of 5 years) capital growth, by investing in shares of small-sized UK companies. The Sub-fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, directly or indirectly in shares of small-sized UK companies. These are companies that are domiciled, incorporated or have a significant portion of their business in the UK and, have a market capitalisation within the bottom 10% of the UK equities market.