Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide long term (in excess of 5 years) capital growth, by investing in shares of small-sized UK companies. The Sub-fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, directly or indirectly in shares of small-sized UK companies. These are companies that are domiciled, incorporated or have a significant portion of their business in the UK and, have a market capitalisation within the bottom 10% of the UK equities market.