TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.07%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.13%
  • IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDTM8C53

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide long term (in excess of 5 years) capital growth, by investing in shares of small-sized UK companies. The Sub-fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, directly or indirectly in shares of small-sized UK companies. These are companies that are domiciled, incorporated or have a significant portion of their business in the UK and, have a market capitalisation within the bottom 10% of the UK equities market.

