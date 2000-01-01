TM UBS (UK) - Global Balanced F Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.52%
- 3 Year sharpe0.87
- 3 Year alpha0.17
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUBS Global Balanced
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.28%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BCV7T629
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to generate long term appreciation through the active management of a globally diversified portfolio of investments. The Fund will provide investors with an actively managed diversified portfolio with performance measured against UBS AG, London Branch’s proprietary ‘Balanced’ benchmark, one of a range of UBS created multi-asset class benchmarks specifically designed for the private investor. The Fund will balance its investments between UK and global bonds and UK and global equities, primarily using collective investment vehicles. At the Investment Adviser’s discretion, the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash.