Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to generate long term appreciation through the active management of a globally diversified portfolio of investments. The Fund will provide investors with an actively managed diversified portfolio with performance measured against UBS AG, London Branch’s proprietary ‘Balanced’ benchmark, one of a range of UBS created multi-asset class benchmarks specifically designed for the private investor. The Fund will balance its investments between UK and global bonds and UK and global equities, primarily using collective investment vehicles. At the Investment Adviser’s discretion, the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash.