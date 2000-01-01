Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide capital growth through the active management of a globally diversified portfolio of investments. The Fund will provide investors with an actively managed diversified portfolio with performance measured against UBS AG, London Branch’s proprietary ‘Growth’ benchmark, one of a range of UBS created multi-asset class benchmarks specifically designed for the private investor. The Fund will predominately invest in UK and global equities with a smaller allocation to UK and global bonds, primarily using collective investment vehicles. At the Investment Adviser’s discretion, the Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash.