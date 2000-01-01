Tosca Micro Cap UCITS Gbp Retail Pooled

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha0.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNo benchmark
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF2.45%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupMLC Management
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B4M22S36

Investment Strategy

The Company has been established for the purpose of investing in transferable securities and money market instruments which are either admitted to official listing on a stock exchange in a Member State or non-Member State or which are dealt on a market which is regulated, operates regularly, is recognised and open to the public in a Member State or non-Member State; money market instruments, as defined in the UCITS Notices, other than those dealt on a regulated market; units of UCITS and non-UCITS (in accordance with the Financial Regulator’s requirements); deposits with credit institutions (as prescribed in the UCITS notices); and financial derivative instruments as prescribed in the UCITS Notices.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .