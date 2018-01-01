Tosca Micro Cap UCITS Sterling Inst Pled fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Company has been established for the purpose of investing in transferable securities and money market instruments which are either admitted to official listing on a stock exchange in a Member State or non-Member State or which are dealt on a market which is regulated, operates regularly, is recognised and open to the public in a Member State or non-Member State; money market instruments, as defined in the UCITS Notices, other than those dealt on a regulated market; units of UCITS and non-UCITS (in accordance with the Financial Regulator’s requirements); deposits with credit institutions (as prescribed in the UCITS notices); and financial derivative instruments as prescribed in the UCITS Notices.